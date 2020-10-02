GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Oh my gosh, they're back again.

The Backstreet Boys will bring their "DNA World Tour" back to Colorado this summer.

The iconic pop music quintet will perform a concert at Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $42 to $250.

Following a sold-out tour last summer, the Backstreet Boys will launch a second leg of 45 dates beginning July 10 in New York.

Last year's DNA World Tour was the band's biggest tour in 18 years. The Backstreet Boys last performed in Colorado at Pepsi Center on Aug. 8, 2019.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can," said Backstreet Boy AJ McLean. "We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans. We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer."

The band, consisting of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell, will bring the DNA World Tour later this month to Mexico, South America, Australia and New Zealand.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheatre in the Denver metro area. Located near I-25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

