Backstreet Boys move Fiddler's Green concert to 2022

Backstreet's back in Colorado in 2022.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Oh my gosh, they're back again.

The Backstreet Boys will bring the "DNA World Tour" back to Colorado, but later than initially planned.

The iconic pop music quintet has postponed their cross-country tour until 2022. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020 and later was moved to 2021.

Backstreet Boys will now play a concert at Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Tickets for the 2020 (and 2021) Denver performance will be honored for the 2022 Colorado concert. Tickets are also now on sale at AXS.com.

"We're sad to postpone our North American DNA World Tour, but excited that new dates are on sale!" said the Backstreet Boys.

Following a sold-out tour in 2019, the Backstreet Boys will now launch their second leg of the DNA World Tour in California in June 2022.

The 2019 DNA World Tour was the band's biggest tour in 18 years. The Backstreet Boys last performed in Colorado at Pepsi Center on Aug. 8, 2019.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can," said Backstreet Boy AJ McLean. "We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans. We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer."

Backstreet Boys, also known as BSB, consist of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell.

We’re sad to postpone our North American #DNAWorldTour but excited that new dates are on sale! You’ll receive an email with info on your rescheduled date, and if you hold onto your ticket you’ll get access to an exclusive NFT 😎 We can’t wait to see you 🖤 https://t.co/hfKjQlfxDf pic.twitter.com/UtPFz2DWEi — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) May 6, 2021

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near I-25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

