Bad Bunny to kick off 2022 tour at Ball Arena

International music and WWE WrestleMania superstar Bad Bunny will launch his next arena tour in Colorado.

DENVER — Grammy Award and Latin Grammy Award-winning rapper Bad Bunny has announced his next North American tour will begin in Colorado next year.

The highly-anticipated "El Último Tour del Mundo 2022" will visit 25 North American cities beginning Feb. 9, 2022 at Denver's Ball Arena.

Tickets for "El Último Tour del Mundo 2022" will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 16 at 12 p.m. at cmnevents.com.

> Above video: Colorado's big venues prepare for comeback.

Bad Bunny's previous tour was one of the biggest live tours of 2019, breaking attendance records at arenas around the globe. Bad Bunny's "X100PRE Tour" concluded with 48 fully sold-out shows around the United States, Latin America, and Europe, including Coachella and Lollapalooza festivals, before coming to a halt due to the pandemic.

Bad Bunny is coming off a surprising debut as a WWE Superstar at WrestleMania in Tampa Bay on Saturday, April 10. The 2022 tour was announced during the "Super Bowl of pro wrestling" on Sunday.

"You did amazing at WrestleMania but now, it's time for you to do what you do," said WWE Superstar Triple H in an announcement video.

"We are excited to once again join international superstar Bad Bunny on what is sure to be another memorable tour,” said Ann Legan of tour sponsor Corona. "Corona and Bad Bunny’s shared Latino heritage make our brand an ideal accompaniment for fans to enjoy alongside his vibrant performance."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.