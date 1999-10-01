Here's the concert calendar at Ball Arena in 2022

DENVER — Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion (who will return to the venue in 2022).
Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth and seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. As the largest indoor concert venue in Colorado, Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events overall each year.
While the 2020 concert season was disrupted due to the pandemic, live music returned to Ball Arena in August 2021 with a concert by country music star Alan Jackson. Music fans are looking toward the 2022 concert schedule as even more musicians and bands return to live touring.
The Ball Arena concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
Ball Arena 2022 Concert Schedule
- Wednesday, Feb. 2 - Ghost & Volbeat
- Monday, Feb. 7 - WWE Monday Night Raw
- Wednesday, Feb. 9 - Bad Bunny
- Wednesday, Feb. 16 - Kacey Musgraves
- Monday, Feb. 21 - Monsta X
- Thursday, March 3 - TobyMac
- Wednesday, March 9 - Celine Dion
- Saturday, March 12 - Harlem Globetrotters
- Tuesday, March 15 - Dua Lipa
- Wednesday, March 16 - Justin Bieber
- Saturday, March 19 - Billie Eilish
- Sunday, March 27 - John Mayer
- Tuesday, March 29 - Tyler, The Creator
- Monday, April 11 - Journey
- Monday, April 25 - Deftones
- Thursday, May 12 - Morgan Wallen
- Tuesday, June 7 - Matchbox Twenty
- Friday, June 10 - New Kids on the Block
- Friday, June 24 - Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow
- Saturday, June 25 - Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow
- Wednesday, June 29 - Santana & Earth Wind & Fire
- Friday, July 8 - Styx, REO Speedwagon, Loverboy
- Thursday, July 14 - Dude Perfect: That's Happy Tour
- Sunday, Aug. 21 - Swedish House Mafia
- Wednesday, Aug. 31 - The Killers
- Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Roger Waters
- Friday, Sept. 16 - Keith Urban
- Saturday, Sept. 17 - Iron Maiden
- Saturday, Sept. 24 - Shawn Mendes
- Friday, Sept. 30 - My Chemical Romance
To learn more about Ball Arena and to see the most up-to-date concert schedule, visit ballarena.com.
