Here's the concert calendar at Ball Arena in 2022

The venue formerly known as Pepsi Center is the largest indoor concert venue in Colorado.

DENVER — Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion (who will return to the venue in 2022).

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth and seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. As the largest indoor concert venue in Colorado, Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events overall each year.

While the 2020 concert season was disrupted due to the pandemic, live music returned to Ball Arena in August 2021 with a concert by country music star Alan Jackson. Music fans are looking toward the 2022 concert schedule as even more musicians and bands return to live touring.

The Ball Arena concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Ball Arena 2022 Concert Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 2 - Ghost & Volbeat

Monday, Feb. 7 - WWE Monday Night Raw

Wednesday, Feb. 9 - Bad Bunny

Wednesday, Feb. 16 - Kacey Musgraves

Monday, Feb. 21 - Monsta X

Thursday, March 3 - TobyMac

Wednesday, March 9 - Celine Dion

Saturday, March 12 - Harlem Globetrotters

Tuesday, March 15 - Dua Lipa

Wednesday, March 16 - Justin Bieber

Saturday, March 19 - Billie Eilish

Sunday, March 27 - John Mayer

Tuesday, March 29 - Tyler, The Creator

Monday, April 11 - Journey

Monday, April 25 - Deftones

Thursday, May 12 - Morgan Wallen

Tuesday, June 7 - Matchbox Twenty

Friday, June 10 - New Kids on the Block

Friday, June 24 - Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow

Saturday, June 25 - Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow

Wednesday, June 29 - Santana & Earth Wind & Fire

Friday, July 8 - Styx, REO Speedwagon, Loverboy

Thursday, July 14 - Dude Perfect: That's Happy Tour

Sunday, Aug. 21 - Swedish House Mafia

Wednesday, Aug. 31 - The Killers

Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Roger Waters

Friday, Sept. 16 - Keith Urban

Saturday, Sept. 17 - Iron Maiden

Saturday, Sept. 24 - Shawn Mendes

Friday, Sept. 30 - My Chemical Romance

To learn more about Ball Arena and to see the most up-to-date concert schedule, visit ballarena.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.