Fire at Ball Arena forces TobyMac concert to be postponed

The fire was put out by sprinklers, and no injuries were reported.

DENVER — A TobyMac concert at Ball Arena in downtown Denver was postponed Thursday night after a fire in a maintenance area, the Denver Fire Department said.

The fire at the downtown Denver arena started around 6:15 p.m., spokesperson Greg Pixley said. It was put out by sprinklers, and no injuries were reported.

The arena was evacuated due to the fire. Firefighters initially said the audience would be let back in and the concert would go on.

The concert, which was set to start at 7 p.m., was canceled just after 7:30 p.m.

Ball Arena said later Thursday evening that the concert has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 9.

All tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date. The arena said Ticketmaster will contact ticketholders with more information.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

>Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.