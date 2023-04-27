Remembering the man who brought some of the biggest music stars to Colorado

Barry Fey was an iconic concert promoter who worked with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — It’s been 10 years since iconic concert promoter Barry Fey took his own life. His death shocked those that knew him, and saddened those who didn’t.

Fey would come on 9NEWS Mornings each spring to announce the lineup for the “Summer of Stars,” schedule of bands at Red Rocks.

He was passionate about music and sports, had a “larger than life” personality in the media, was controversial at times, and fought a few personal demons along the way.

There’s little doubt Colorado is such a great place for music today because of the efforts of Fey.

If you were in Colorado in the 1960’s, 70’s or 80’s – and were a music fan, you were in luck. Fey’s company Feyline brought in the biggest stars.

The Rolling Stones, The Who, the Eagles, Jimmi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen and on and on. Quite possibly his most famous show was U2 at Red Rocks.

The band played in horrible weather, with rain, mist and fog. They made a concert movie out of it, and the combination of music and weather made it magical.

Recently Fey’s family gathered backstage at Red Rocks, to reflect on his life and sudden death.

Fey's ex-wife, Lisa, talked about how nice it is to walk thru the halls and see pictures of all the wonderful bands Fey brought to the venue.

His son, Tyler, now runs a new version of Feyline and talked about Fey always fighting for the fans.

Fey would have hated what’s happening now with skyrocketing ticket prices, exorbitant fees and dynamic pricing for the big shows.

Fey's son Alan reflected on how temperamental his dad could be but how he was also such a great dad and grandfather.

“Listen, I get it” he said. “It was an industry full of monsters and you know at some point you had to be a monster to play in an industry full of monsters. But at the end of the day he was a good person”.

Alan says the hardest part of losing his dad is that he’s not around for his grandkids.

Fey’s family has been working for years to try and get some recognition for him at Red Rocks.

They’d love to see a road named for him, a plaque on the stage, a statue at the Trading Post – something to remind music fans that Fey was an important part of making the venue so famous.

After all, when the city of Denver banned rock and roll there, Fey fought to overturn the ban.

The family says while city leaders have agreed recognition is warranted for some reason it’s just not happened yet.

Tyler says he just wants people who enjoy Red Rocks today to know the part his dad played in its history.

“The people who, you know the hundreds of thousands or people who are going to come here this year, maybe the million people who are going to come see music at Red Rocks, should know that they’re coming here as a result of his efforts,” Tyler said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS