BROOMFIELD, Colo. — American DJ and record producer Bassnectar will return to Colorado in June for a three-night stint in Broomfield.

Bassnectar's "Freestyle Sessions Gathering: Colorado" will perform at 1stBank Center on Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.

Friday's lineup includes Joker, Reso, and Pushloop.

J:Kenzo, The Librarian, and DJ Danny Corn are Saturday's special guests.

Shades, Phutureprimitive, and Thelem round out Sunday's lineup.

Single-day and three-day passes for the concerts go on sale Friday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

