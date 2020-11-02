BROOMFIELD, Colo. — American DJ and record producer Bassnectar will return to Colorado in June for a three-night stint in Broomfield.

Bassnectar's "Freestyle Sessions Gathering: Colorado" will perform at 1stBank Center on Friday, June 5, Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.

KOAN Sound, Commodo and A Hundred Drums will join Friday’s lineup.

Saturday’s special guests include ill.Gates, Seppa and Supertask.

Noisia, Om Unit and Dot Crawl will round up Sunday’s lineup.

“It’s time once again to descend upon the beautiful lands of Colorado, for a three day deep-dive into freestyle music: anything goes!!!” Bassnectar wrote on Twitter.

Single-day and three-day passes for the concerts go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

The 1stBank Center is a music and sports arena located about 15 miles northwest of downtown Denver on U.S. 36, in Broomfield, Colorado. The venue, which opened in 2006, can seat up to 6,500.

