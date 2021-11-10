Ben Folds to perform with Colorado Symphony

DENVER — Singer-songwriter Ben Folds has announced his latest tour will bring him back to the Centennial State next year for a performance with the Colorado Symphony.
The "In Actual Person Live For Real Tour" will stop at Denver's Boettcher Concert Hall on April 23, 2022.
After spending much of 2020 and early 2021 in isolation in Australia because of COVID-19 lockdowns, Folds returned to United States this fall for solo piano and orchestral performances.
Tickets for Folds' performance with the Colorado Symphony are scheduled to go on sale to the general public at Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at BenFolds.com and ColoradoSymphony.org.
For further ticket information, contact the Colorado Symphony Box Office at 303-623-7876.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEO: Next with Kyle Clark
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.