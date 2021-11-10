Ben Folds to perform with Colorado Symphony

The “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour” is headed to Colorado next year.

DENVER — Singer-songwriter Ben Folds has announced his latest tour will bring him back to the Centennial State next year for a performance with the Colorado Symphony.

After spending much of 2020 and early 2021 in isolation in Australia because of COVID-19 lockdowns, Folds returned to United States this fall for solo piano and orchestral performances.

Tickets for Folds' performance with the Colorado Symphony are scheduled to go on sale to the general public at Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at BenFolds.com and ColoradoSymphony.org.

For further ticket information, contact the Colorado Symphony Box Office at 303-623-7876.

📣 Just announced! @BenFolds makes his long-awaited Denver return for an evening with your CO Symphony APR 23 as part of his In Actual Person Live For Real Tour.



🎟️ on sale DEC 15 at 10am: https://t.co/kJ0f5WrVL1 pic.twitter.com/DUDE2sg3QE — Colorado Symphony (@CO_Symphony) December 13, 2021

