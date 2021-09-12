Cage the Elephant, Rise Against top Channel 93.3's Big Gig

"Return of the Big Gig" comes to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in September 2021.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Channel 93.3's Big Gig is back.

The concert will return to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

This year's Big Gig lineup features Cage the Elephant, Rise Against, grandson, Half Alive and I Don't Know How But They Found Me (iDKHOW).

Tickets for the Fiddler's Green concert go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. A ticket presale is underway Thursday, June 3 with tickets starting at $9.33.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

We’re headlining @KTCLchannel933's Big Gig in Greenwood Village, CO September 12th! #ReturnofBigGig



Tickets available Friday, June 4 at 10am MT 🎫 https://t.co/YWOEncJuy1 pic.twitter.com/npfjAUxPWj — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) June 1, 2021

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

