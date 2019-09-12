MORRISON, Colo. — Colorado's own Big Head Todd and the Monsters have set their return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The rock band will play the iconic Morrison concert venue on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with special guests Violent Femmes.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters are celebrating their 30th anniversary as a band.

“We’re in a real exciting part of our career right now,” says co-founder Todd Park Mohr. “We’re a viable band with a great audience and we’re able to work at a very high level. It’s a career that’s getting more and more interesting, rather than less, which is remarkable.”

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

