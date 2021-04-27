Big Head Todd and the Monsters return to Red Rocks in June

Concert announcements are picking up as venues such as Red Rocks reopen in time for summer.

MORRISON, Colo. — Colorado's own Big Head Todd and the Monsters has scheduled its return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The rock band will play the iconic Morrison concert venue on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, 2021 with special guests Hazel Miller and The Collective.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $80 to $100, plus applicable service fees.

The Big Head Todd and the Monsters headline performance with Violent Femmes that was previously scheduled for June 12, 2021 has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 11, 2022.

If ticket purchasers would like to attend the rescheduled date, no action is required – that ticket remains valid. If tickets were purchased through AXS.om, ticket purchasers have the option to refund if they are unable to attend. Existing ticket purchasers will receive an email with more information, and will have 30 days to request a refund.

Our full Red Rocks 2021 + 2022 update is available here: https://t.co/Z2gsbLrP8C! pic.twitter.com/1AmXqv4MWx — Big Head Todd and The Monsters (@bhtm) April 26, 2021

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

