Big Wild announces Red Rocks concert

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Electronic music star Big Wild is coming back to the Centennial State this summer.

The musician will bring his summer tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

He'll be joined by DRAMA, Biig Piig, and Josh Fudge at the concert under the stars.

AXS.com is the place for tickets beginning Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the all-ages concert range from $50 to $105 plus service fees.

An artist presale begins Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com with the passcode RRX22.

"I'm coming back to one of my favorite venues, Red Rocks," tweeted Big Wild. "As always, we're working on making something special for you all. I hope to see you there."

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

I'm coming back to one of my favorite venues, @RedRocksCO! As always, we're working on making something special for you all. I hope to see you there 🤠 Presale starts tomorrow (3/9) at 10am MT, pw: RRX22.



Sign up here for first access: https://t.co/VgcC83sojM pic.twitter.com/Gbnkj0idp3 — Jackson (@bigwildmusic) March 8, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.