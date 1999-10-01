Billie Eilish announces Denver arena concert on new world tour

The "Bad Guy" chart-topper will bring the "Happier Than Ever: The World Tour" to Colorado.

DENVER — Colorado fans of Billie Eilish will finally get their chance to see the 19-year-old singer-songwriter in 2022.

Eilish has announced her long-delayed arena tour will kick off Feb. 3, 2022.

The "Happier Than Ever: The World Tour," which includes stops across the United States and Europe, will visit downtown Denver's Ball Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

After a sold-out performance at Red Rocks Amphitheater in 2019, Eilish was to play Ball Arena on April 1, 2020 on her first arena world tour. Eilish played three concerts on that tour before the remainder was canceled due to the pandemic.

North America: If you received a code, the Verified Fan pre-sale begins today at 12pm local time for Billie’s shows in the USA and Canada. All dates and ticket links here: https://t.co/6hWuy4ELSv



Public on sale begins Friday at 12pm local time. pic.twitter.com/MGPqeVwu1D — billie eilish (@billieeilish) May 26, 2021

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999 with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.



