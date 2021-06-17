Billy & the Kids book 2 nights at Red Rocks

The Red Rocks concert schedule is filling up as the live music scene returns in Colorado.

MORRISON, Colo. — Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann will bring his band Billy & the Kids to the Centennial State next month for a pair of shows at Red Rocks.

Billy & the Kids will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 13.

Kreutzmann will be joined in the band by the Disco Biscuits keyboardist Aron Magner, Tea Leaf Green bassist Reed Mathis, Joe Russo's Almost Dead guitarist Tom Hamilton, Billy Strings and James Casey.

Tickets for the Tuesday performance are sold out, but tickets for Monday's show go on sale Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $60 to $75.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue increased capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

⚡️ We added a second show at @RedRocksCO on Monday, July 12th. Because July 13th sold out in seconds and because we believe in second chances (and double Bills). But please note: this will not be a tour.



Tickets on sale tomorrow, Thursday, 10am MT >> https://t.co/1Q2d6S9yIB pic.twitter.com/cFf1R3MkYy — Billy & The Kids (@billkandthekids) June 16, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.