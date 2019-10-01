DENVER — Music legend Billy Joel will perform at Coors Field this summer.

The “Piano Man” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire” singer/songwriter will play his first-ever live performance at the ballpark on August 8 at 8 p.m, promoter Live Nation announced on Thursday morning.

Joel is one of the most popular recording artists of all time with 150 million records sold over the past quarter century.

Tickets for his Denver show will go on sale to the public Jan. 18 at ticketmaster.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase pre-sale tickets starting Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. through Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.