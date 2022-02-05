Billy Strings sells out Red Rocks shows, adds new Colorado concert

Tickets for Billy Strings' headline debut at Red Rocks sold out immediately Thursday.

DENVER — Due to overwhelming demand, Billy Strings has added a show at Denver’s Mission Ballroom after two concerts at Red Rocks immediately sold out after going on-sale Thursday.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician will perform a concert at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, May 14.

Tickets for the Mission Ballroom date will be available via random lottery. Registration for the lottery is open now and continues through Monday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. Full details can be found online here.



Billy Strings will make his headline debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13.

The Red Rocks shows are part of Strings’ 2022 headline run, which also includes stops at Port Chester’s The Capitol Theatre, St. Augustine’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, Dallas’ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and Bonnaroo and Jazz Fest.

Strings is nominated in two categories at the 64th Grammy Awards including Best Bluegrass Album (Renewal) and Best American Roots Performance (“Love and Regret”). The awards ceremony will be broadcast Sunday, April 3.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Well shit Denver! We are so grateful for the quick sell outs at Red Rocks… so much so that we decided to add a 3rd night at @missionballroom on May 14th! ⚠️THIS SHOW WILL BE TICKETED AS A LOTTERY ⚠️ Registration ends on Monday Feb 7 at 5pm 🎟 https://t.co/Q2O62Wgx7d pic.twitter.com/tNODNgxyVz — Billy Strings (@BillyStrings) February 4, 2022

Read the details about Mission Fair ticketing and register now for tickets: https://t.co/Q2O62Wgx7d pic.twitter.com/RV9npaziUK — Billy Strings (@BillyStrings) February 4, 2022

