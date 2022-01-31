Bluegrass star Billy Strings books pair of Colorado concerts

Billy Strings will make his headline debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with two shows.

MORRISON, Colo. — Billy Strings will make his headline debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician will perform concerts at the iconic Colorado venue on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $55 to $89.

The Red Rocks shows are part of Strings’ 2022 headline run, which also includes stops at Port Chester’s The Capitol Theatre, St. Augustine’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, Dallas’ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and Bonnaroo and Jazz Fest.

Strings is nominated in two categories at the 64th Grammy Awards including Best Bluegrass Album (Renewal) and Best American Roots Performance (“Love and Regret”). The awards ceremony will be broadcast Sunday, April 3.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

RED ROCKS 📢 We’re coming for you May 12-13 for our first-ever headlining performances 🤩 Sign up for presale access now to get texted the password: https://t.co/he0cH4Wgeh@RedRocksCO | @AEGPresentsRM pic.twitter.com/HlSXHFfaq6 — Billy Strings (@BillyStrings) January 30, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

