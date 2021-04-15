Mission Ballroom announces 1st new concert in 13 months

Grammy-nominated Black Pumas will perform at the RiNo concert venue this summer.

DENVER — Denver's Mission Ballroom has made its first concert announcement since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020.

Psychedelic soul band Black Pumas will headline a concert at the venue on Thursday, August 12, 2021, concert promotor AEG Presents announced.

Tickets for the Denver concert go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $35 to $75.

With Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada, Black Pumas received its first Grammy Award nomination in 2020 for Best New Artist.

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019, is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

To learn more about ticketing and to purchase tickets to shows, visit missionballroom.com.

