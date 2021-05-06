Black Tiger Sex Machine announces Red Rocks concert

Helmet-wearing Canadian electronic music trio BTSM is coming to Colorado.

MORRISON, Colo. — A popular Canadian electronic music trio known for their LED-lit tiger helmets has announced a live concert performance in Colorado.

Black Tiger Sex Machine will headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Known for their lighting setup, Black Tiger Sex Machine, often abbreviated BTSM, have performed at Electronic Daisy Carnival, SXSW, Lollapalooza, TomorrowWorld, Electric Forest, Electric Zoo and more.

"Welcome to Church at Red Rocks!" said the trio on Twitter. "For anyone who’s been dying to see the Movie Experience live show, this is your chance this year."

Tickets for the all-ages Red Rocks concert go on sale Wednesday, May 12 at 12:30 p.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $75. A ticket presale begins Tuesday, May 11.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

