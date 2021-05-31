Blake Shelton sells out in Cheyenne, books Denver concert

Shelton is the second concert at Cheyenne Frontier Days to sell out after Garth Brooks' tickets were quickly gobbled up in April.

DENVER — Country music star Blake Shelton has officially sold out his concert at Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) this July.

Shelton's concert with John King on Saturday, July 31 is the second sold-out concert at the 125th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer. Garth Brooks previously sold out his performance scheduled for Friday, July 23.

Shelton has also re-booked a concert at Ball Arena in Denver that had originally been planned for early in 2020.

The "Friends and Heroes Tour" will visit Denver on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Tickets for the concert that was scheduled on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Pepsi Center will be honored at the new date. Additional tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Other headliners this summer at CFD include Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson and more.

CFD opens Friday, July 23 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 1. Brooks will kick off the CFD concert lineup on July 23.

Held the last full week of July, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a huge, 10-day western celebration. The event has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.

In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment acts, the event offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money. A Frontier Days belt buckle is among the most coveted prizes in rodeo.

In 2020, CFD was canceled for the first time in its 124-year history. Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said that organizers decided the risk of spreading the virus was too great for the more than 140,000 people who visit Cheyenne for Frontier Days.

Frontier Days carried on through both World Wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run festival of rodeo, music concerts, parades and other events.

‼️ S O L D O U T‼️ pic.twitter.com/mibuBOyNW3 — Cheyenne Frontier Days (@CheFrontierDays) May 24, 2021

