Blues Traveler to play annual July 4th concert at Red Rocks

Blues Traveler has played Red Rocks every July 4 since 1994, with the exception of 1999 and 2020.

DENVER — It wouldn't be summer without a Fourth of July Blues Traveler show at Red Rocks.

Blues Traveler will headline a concert at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, July 4, 2022, announced concert promoter AEG Presents on Tuesday.

Blues Traveler has played Red Rocks every July 4 since 1994, with the exception of 1999 and 2020.

The band will be joined by Robert Randolph Band and Cory Wong at this summer's concert.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $40 to $65, plus applicable service fees.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

NEW SHOW: The tradition continues - @blues_traveler at #RedRocksCO with @corywong and @rrtfb, July 4, 2022 🎆 Tickets on sale Friday, March 25 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/peY1yI3eEN — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 22, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Behind the scenes at Red Rocks 1/91

2/91

3/91

4/91

5/91

6/91

7/91

8/91

9/91

10/91

11/91

12/91

13/91

14/91

15/91

16/91

17/91

18/91

19/91

20/91

21/91

22/91

23/91

24/91

25/91

26/91

27/91

28/91

29/91

30/91

31/91

32/91

33/91

34/91

35/91

36/91

37/91

38/91

39/91

40/91

41/91

42/91

43/91

44/91

45/91

46/91

47/91

48/91

49/91

50/91

51/91

52/91

53/91

54/91

55/91

56/91

57/91

58/91

59/91

60/91

61/91

62/91

63/91

64/91

65/91

66/91

67/91

68/91

69/91

70/91

71/91

72/91

73/91

74/91

75/91

76/91

77/91

78/91

79/91

80/91

81/91

82/91

83/91

84/91

85/91

86/91

87/91

88/91

89/91

90/91

91/91 1 / 91

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.