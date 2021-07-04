Blues Traveler will play Red Rocks on 4th of July

Blues Traveler has played Red Rocks every July 4 since 1994, with the exception of 1999 and 2020.

MORRISON, Colo. — It wouldn't be summer without a Fourth of July Blues Traveler show at Red Rocks.

Blues Traveler will headline a concert at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 4, 2021, announced concert promoter AEG Presents on Tuesday.

Tickets for the limited-capacity performance will go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $55 to $80, plus applicable service fees.

Blues Traveler has played Red Rocks every July 4 since 1994, with the exception of 1999 and 2020.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

