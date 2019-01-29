MORRISON, Colo. — You already know what it is: Blues Traveler. July 4. Red Rocks. It's a wrap.

Tickets go on sale for the 5:30 p.m. show Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at this link. Tickets are $30 to $65 plus applicable fees. All ages are welcome.

Also playing with the Blues are Leftover Salmon and Jackie Greene.

If you're from Colorado, then you know them because they're the Red Rocks show every Fourth of July. Every year since 1994 - with the exception of 1999 - the band has played Colorado's iconic venue on July 4.

Not a ton of people know, but if you check out the band's Wiki page, you learn the tradition actually started in '92 when Blues Traveler opened for the Allman Brothers Band at Red Rocks over July 3 and 4.

"These shows attract fans from all over the United States," the band's Wiki page goes on.

If you're not from Colorado, you likely know them thanks to their 1994 banger "Hook" off their album "Four."

Blues Traveler has been around since 1987 with mostly the same lineup. John Popper's the lead singer and harmonica player. Tad Kinchla and Ben Wilson joined the band after the death of original bassist Bobby Sheehan just before the turn of the millennium.

