Bob Dylan announces 4 Colorado concerts

DENVER — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Bob Dylan announced Monday morning a new slate of concert dates on his latest North American tour.
The tour includes four concerts in Colorado over the Independence Day holiday weekend. The "Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour" will stop in Grand Junction, Dillon and Denver.
- Friday, July 1, 2022
- Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
- Grand Junction, Colo.
- Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Dillon Amphitheater
- Dillon, Colo.
- Tuesday, July 5, 2022 & Wednesday July 6, 2022
- Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
- Denver
Tickets for the all-ages concerts go on sale to the general public Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Dylan's tickets will range from $52.50 to $150, plus applicable service fees.
Dylan, 80, has sold more than 125 million albums in a career that spans more than 60 years.
