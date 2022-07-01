Bob Dylan announces 4 Colorado concerts

Bob Dylan will bring his "Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour" to the Centennial State.

DENVER — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Bob Dylan announced Monday morning a new slate of concert dates on his latest North American tour.

The tour includes four concerts in Colorado over the Independence Day holiday weekend. The "Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour" will stop in Grand Junction, Dillon and Denver.

Friday, July 1, 2022 Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction, Colo.

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, Colo.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 & Wednesday July 6, 2022 Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre Denver



Tickets for the all-ages concerts go on sale to the general public Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Dylan's tickets will range from $52.50 to $150, plus applicable service fees.

Dylan, 80, has sold more than 125 million albums in a career that spans more than 60 years.

