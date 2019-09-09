DENVER — A music icon has announced his return to the Centennial State.

Bob Dylan & His Band will bring their fall tour to Colorado for a concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Tickets for the Colorado performance go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices will range from $75 to $200.

The concert will be ages 16 and older.

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Dylan received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

Dylan has sold more than 100 million records, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. He's also won 11 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and a Nobel Prize in Literature.

With a space of 60,000 square feet to work with and room for nearly 4,000 people, the Mission Ballroom opened in August in the River North (RiNo) neighborhood in Denver.

“Mission Ballroom was designed with three core components that up to this point have not been fully integrated together in the club concert experience in the United States: flexibility in capacities, unrivaled sightlines and state-of-the-art in-house sound and lighting. Fans and the bands will love it,” said Chuck Morris, CEO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

To learn more about ticketing and to purchase tickets to shows, visit missionballroom.com.

