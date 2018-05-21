Bob Seger has announced a new Pepsi Center concert set for Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Seger was scheduled to perform at Pepsi Center in October 2017, but had to cancel the concert due to an “urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae."

According to promoter Live Nation, "Seger is feeling great and ready to hit the road."

All tickets for the concert originally scheduled for October 26, 2017 will be honored at the new date, Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Tickets are available at BobSeger.com, LiveNation.com and the Pepsi Center box office.

