Bob Weir and Wolf Bros book Red Rocks, Vail concerts

A founding member of Grateful Dead, Bob Weir received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.

MORRISON, Colo. — A founding member of Grateful Dead is returning to the Centennial State.

Bob Weir has announced four concerts in Colorado this summer.

The dates mark their first live shows since Chicago in March 2020.

“Been too long, but I can’t think of a better place to pick it back up," said Weir of his upcoming Colorado performances.

The Wolf Bros consist of Bob Weir, Don Was and Jay Lane. The Colorado concerts will also feature Jeff Chimenti on keys and Greg Leisz on pedal steel, along with The Wolfpack: Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown.

Tickets for the Red Rocks concerts will go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 88-929-7849. Prices for the all-ages shows range from $70 to $90.

Tickets for the Vail shows will be sold at VVF.org and by phone at 970-845-8497 starting Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. Prices will be $75 to $90.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

