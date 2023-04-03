Bomba Estéreo will perform in Denver for Biennial of the Americas closing concert

The Colombian band will perform along side Gabito Ballesteros at the Cities Summit of the Americas closing concert.

DENVER — Bomba Estéreo will perform at the Cities Summit of the Americas (CSOA) closing concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Sunday, April 30.

Bomba Estéreo will be joined by singer Gabito Ballesteros from Sonora, México.

This concert will close a week of programming and activities of the Biennial of the Americas, an organizing partner to the first-ever Cities Summit of the Americas.

Born from Bogotá, Colombia, Bomba Estéreo is known for its electro tropical and psychedelic cumbia music.

Tickets for the concert can be found on this link. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. April 30.

Launched in 2010 by Denver leaders, Biennial of the Americas aims to create connections, build community and inspire change across the Americas.

The inaugural CSOA, which runs from April 26 to April 28 in Denver, is meant to promote regional cooperation and concrete action to address shared challenges.

The event aims to convene leaders from across the Western Hemisphere including diverse and inclusive representatives of government, civil society, business, academia, youth, culture and the arts, and indigenous and underrepresented groups, according to the Biennial of the Americas website.

The public can visit biennialoftheamericas.org for a list of speakers and topic areas.

