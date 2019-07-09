DENVER —

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will headline the 3rd annual KS 1075 Classic Christmas concert in Denver.

The hip-hop group will be joined by special guests Luniz, Domino and DJ Staxx at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Colorado concert will start at 8 p.m. and the show is 16 and older.

General admission tickets are available starting at $10.75 at LiveNation.com or at the Fillmore box office.

The Fillmore Auditorium, located at Colfax and Clarkson in downtown Denver, is entering its 20th concert season.

