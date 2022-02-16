Bonnie Raitt to play Red Rocks show on new US tour

Raitt and special guest Mavis Staples have announced a concert in Denver.

DENVER — Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage this summer.

Raitt's Just Like That… national tour launches in April and will continue for dozens of dates through November.

Raitt will be joined by members of her longtime touring band and special guest Mavis Staples for a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

Tickets for the Colorado show go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices for the all-ages concert range from $51 to $131 plus applicable service charges.

"To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express," Raitt said. "Mavis and her band are at the top of their game, and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer!"

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Just Like That… Bonnie is happy to announce new shows for her upcoming 2022 tour featuring the one and only @mavisstaples! These dates will take place this summer, with pre-sale tickets & special benefit seats starting tomorrow, Feb 16th at 10am local at https://t.co/gJiRFiKgeJ pic.twitter.com/bxWak7kSH1 — Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) February 15, 2022

So excited to announce that I'll be touring this summer with my good friend @TheBonnieRaitt. Tickets go on sale this Friday. pic.twitter.com/LwIjxdWQ6p — Mavis Staples (@mavisstaples) February 15, 2022

‘JUST LIKE THAT…’ TOUR DATES

19-Jul Cincinnati, OH

20-Jul Huber Heights, OH

22-Jul Detroit, MI

23-Jul Interlochen, MI

26-Jul Madison, WI

27-Jul Highland Park, IL (On Sale TBD; With Special Guest TBA)

29-Jul Waite Park, MN

30-Jul Sioux City, IA

2-Aug Lincoln, NE

3-Aug Cedar Rapids, IA

5-Aug St. Louis, MO

6-Aug Kansas City, MO

9-Aug Salina, KS

11-Aug Denver, CO

13-Aug Salt Lake City, UT (On Sale TBD)

14-Aug Boise, ID

17-Aug Walla Walla, WA

19-Aug Seattle, WA (On Sale TBD)

20-Aug Seattle, WA (On Sale TBD)

22-Aug Bend, OR

23-Aug Eugene, OR

26-Aug Portland, OR

17-Sep Napa, CA

18-Sep Berkeley, CA

20-Sep Paso Robles, CA

22-Sep Santa Barbara, CA

24-Sep Los Angeles, CA

27-Sep San Diego, CA

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

