x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Music

Bonnie Raitt to play Red Rocks show on new US tour

Raitt and special guest Mavis Staples have announced a concert in Denver.

DENVER — Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage this summer.

Raitt's Just Like That… national tour launches in April and will continue for dozens of dates through November.

Raitt will be joined by members of her longtime touring band and special guest Mavis Staples for a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

Tickets for the Colorado show go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices for the all-ages concert range from $51 to $131 plus applicable service charges.

"To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express," Raitt said. "Mavis and her band are at the top of their game, and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer!"

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2022?

‘JUST LIKE THAT…’ TOUR DATES

  • 19-Jul  Cincinnati, OH              
  • 20-Jul  Huber Heights, OH                    
  • 22-Jul  Detroit, MI                    
  • 23-Jul  Interlochen, MI
  • 26-Jul  Madison, WI                
  • 27-Jul  Highland Park, IL (On Sale TBD; With Special Guest TBA)
  • 29-Jul  Waite Park, MN            
  • 30-Jul  Sioux City, IA               
  • 2-Aug   Lincoln, NE                  
  • 3-Aug   Cedar Rapids, IA                       
  • 5-Aug   St. Louis, MO               
  • 6-Aug   Kansas City, MO                       
  • 9-Aug   Salina, KS                    
  • 11-Aug  Denver, CO                 
  • 13-Aug  Salt Lake City, UT (On Sale TBD) 
  • 14-Aug  Boise, ID                      
  • 17-Aug  Walla Walla, WA                       
  • 19-Aug  Seattle, WA (On Sale TBD)        
  • 20-Aug  Seattle, WA (On Sale TBD)        
  • 22-Aug  Bend, OR                    
  • 23-Aug  Eugene, OR                 
  • 26-Aug  Portland, OR                
  • 17-Sep  Napa, CA                     
  • 18-Sep  Berkeley, CA                
  • 20-Sep  Paso Robles, CA                       
  • 22-Sep  Santa Barbara, CA                       
  • 24-Sep  Los Angeles, CA                       
  • 27-Sep  San Diego, CA   

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Related Articles

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSWarrior Way

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Bonnie Raitt arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

In Other News

Nathaniel Rateliff, Amos Lee, Steve Miller to play benefit concert for Marshall Fire victims