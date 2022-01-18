Boogie T announces Red Rocks concert

MORRISON, Colo. — Electronic dance music producer Boogie T will headline at concert at Colorado's most-famous venue this spring.
Boogie T will be joined by SoDown, Minnesota, Boogie Trio, KHIVA and BAWLDY at "Boogie T on the Rocks" on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices for the all-ages concert range from $29 to $69.
The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
