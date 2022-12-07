Masked DJ Boris Brejcha to play Red Rocks in 2023

Boris Brejcha frequently wears a Carnival of Venice mask when performing on stage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — German DJ and record producer Boris Brejcha will headline a concert at Red Rocks next spring.

Boris Brejcha will be joined by Ann Clue, Moritz Hofbauer and Deniz Bul at the all-ages concert on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $35 to $120.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.