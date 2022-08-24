Boys Like Girls announce Halloween tour stop in Denver

The Vans Warped Tour veterans are coming back to the Mile High City.

DENVER — Pop-punk band Boys Like Girls is back like its 2007.

The Vans Warped Tour veterans have announced new tour dates around their appearance at the massive "When We Were Young" festival in Las Vegas in October.

Boys Like Girls will perform at Denver's Ogden Theatre on Monday, Oct. 31.

General ticket sales for the 16-and-older concert begin Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. A presale is now underway with the code BLG22.

"In honor of the super sweet 16 of our self titled record, you get the lambo," Boys Like Girls posted. "Rent that limo and get daddy’s credit card, cause you don’t want to miss these shows."

