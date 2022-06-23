Brad Paisley, Jon Pardi concerts sell out at Greeley Stampede

The 100th annual Greeley Stampede opened Thursday and runs through July 4.

GREELEY, Colo. — As the 100th Greeley Stampede kicks off, two country music superstars are going to pack the house.

Concerts by Brad Paisley and Jon Pardi are now officially sold out, the Greeley Stampede announced.

Paisley will perform at the Greeley Stampede on Friday, June 24. Pardi takes the stage Friday, July 1 alongside special guest Niko Moon.

Greeley Stampede officials said a concert from country star Cole Swindell, with guest Lainey Wilson, is also nearing a sellout.

The concert venue at the Stampede features a new stage in 2022. The stage is double the size of the previous one and has upgraded production capabilities. Capacity for concerts has also increased from 10,000 in past years to 13,000 in 2022.

The 100th annual Greeley Stampede opened Thursday, June 23 and runs through Monday, July 4.

A celebration of all things Greeley and Colorado, the festival features concerts, a carnival, rodeos, agricultural and art exhibitions and food and drink vendors. An Independence Day fireworks show will close the Stampede on July 4.

2022 Greeley Stampede Superstars Concert Series

Friday, June 24 — Brad Paisley (sold out)

Saturday, June 25 — Stone Temple Pilots

Sunday, June 26 — Jeremy Camp with Danny Gokey

Friday, July 1 — Jon Pardi with Niko Moon (sold out)

Saturday, July 2 — Jordan Davis with Elvie Shane

Sunday, July 3 — Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

Individual concert tickets are on sale at TicketsWest outlets and GreeleyStampede.org. A SuperStars Concert Series package includes tickets to all six concerts for $100 at GreeleyStampede.org.

Along with the SuperStars Concert Series, tickets to the PRCA ProRodeo Series presented by JBS, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, American Bull Fighting and Demolition Derby are also on sale.

Carnival wristbands at the carnival or at 970-356-7787 or 600 North 14th Avenue in Greeley, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

> Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Greeley Stampede

