MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile is returning to Colorado to play two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony.

Carlile and the Colorado Symphony will play the venue on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13.

A presale for the all-ages show starts Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at this link.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com. They cost $55 to $100, plus service fees.

Last September, Carlile played three concerts at the Mission Ballroom in Denver's River North neighborhood.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Brandi Carlile performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Friday Oct. 25, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?

RELATED: Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms announce summer Red Rocks show

RELATED: Foreigner, Kansas, Europe coming to Red Rocks

RELATED: Rüfüs Du Sol announces Red Rocks concert

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide