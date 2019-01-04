DENVER — Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile is coming to Colorado in a big way.

Carlile will perform three concerts in September at the Mission Ballroom, a still-under-construction music venue in Denver's River North neighborhood.

Carlile is set to take the stage on Friday, Sept. 27, Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Tickets for the concerts will be sold through Mission Ballroom's "Mission Fair Ticketing" system on MissionBallroom.com and AXS.com.

Ticket registration is available now through Friday, April 5 at 5 p.m. A general on sale (limited quantity) will start Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

Some information about Mission Fair Ticketing:

Ticket requests are processed in random order.

Everyone has an equal chance of being selected.

There are no presales.

Purchasers must register for the initial sale.

Any tickets unsold/unrequested are put on standard AXS ticketing page.

Singer Brandi Carlile performs Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Starbuck's annual shareholders meeting in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

AP

