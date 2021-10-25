Brandi Carlile announces Red Rocks concerts following 'SNL' debut

Brandi Carlile made her debut as the musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend.

MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile is returning to Colorado to play two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Carlile will play the historic outdoor venue on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Lucius and Allison Russell will open Friday's concert while The Indigo Girls and Allison Russell join Saturday's performance.

Carlile has announced new tour dates following her debut as musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend where she performed “Broken Horses” and “Right On Time.”

Tickets for the Red Rocks shows are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices for the all-ages concerts range from $60 to $130 plus service fees.

Hey friends! Don’t miss us on our ‘Beyond These Silent Days’ Tour!

I NEED to be with my people again and absolutely throw down with y’all 😭🤘❤️Sign up for the BC newsletter before 5pm PST Tues. to receive a pre-sale code, which gives you FIRST ACCESS to tickets! Link in bio! pic.twitter.com/fETQiKK1X9 — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) October 25, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.