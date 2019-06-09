MORRISON, Colo. — Summer 2020 is right around the corner and the first concert announcement at Red Rocks has arrived.

Country superstar Brantley Gilbert has announced his "Fire't Up Tour" will stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Gilbert will be joined by Chase Rice and Brandon Lay at the Colorado summer concert performance. 

Tickets for the Red Rocks date go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices will range from $39.50 to $55 plus fees.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views. 

2019 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals
Brantley Gilbert arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
AP

Learn more about Red Rocks at redrocksonline.com.

