Brett Young joins Maren Morris for Cheyenne Frontier Days concert

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Grab your cowboy boots and hat — another country music star is headed to the Daddy of 'Em All.

Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) has added singer Brett Young to the 2021 Frontier Nights concert schedule.

Young will serve as the opener for Maren Morris' concert on Wednesday, July 28.

Garth Brooks will kick off the 125th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday, July 23. Other headliners this summer include Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and Cody Johnson.

Aaron Watson, Restless Road, Ned Ledoux, Rhett Akins, John King and Ashley McBryde are also scheduled to perform as opening acts.

Tickets for the Frontier Nights shows are on sale now at CFDRodeo.com and by phone at 307-778-7222.

The 125th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 23 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 1.

Frontier Nights Schedule

Friday, July 23 — Garth Brooks with Ned Ledoux

Saturday, July 24 — Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins

Sunday, July 25 — Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson

Monday, July 26 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Tuesday, July 27 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Wednesday, July 28 — Maren Morris with Brett Young

Thursday, July 29 — Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

Friday, July 30 — Kane Brown with Restless Road

Saturday, July 31 — Blake Shelton with John King

Held the last full week of July, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a huge, 10-day western celebration. The event has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.

In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment acts, the event offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money. A Frontier Days belt buckle is among the most coveted prizes in rodeo.

In 2020, CFD was canceled for the first time in its 124-year history. Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said that organizers decided the risk of spreading the virus was too great for the more than 140,000 people who visit Cheyenne for Frontier Days.

Frontier Days carried on through both World Wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run festival of rodeo, music concerts, parades and other events.

"Hey Cheyenne, Garth Brooks here, proud to say I cannot wait to see you for the 125th," said Garth Brooks in a video message. "I carry my buckle from the 100th everywhere I go. If you've seen us, you've seen me wear it — award shows, album covers, still have that thing."

In 2021, a bronze statue of Chris LeDoux is to be added to the sculpture collection at Frontier Park. The sculpture from D. Michael Thomas of Buffalo, Wyoming, memorializes the ties of Chris LeDoux to rodeo, music and CFD history.

"One of my favorite memories is the fact that I got to play with Chris LeDoux, the man," said Brooks. "So I can't thank you for all the gifts you've given me. I'm looking forward to the 125th. I'm looking forward to the fact that it's dedicated to Chris. Can't wait for the unveiling of the statue."

"I am going to need a buckle belt to go with my 100, so 125, right next to 100. Thanks for remembering me," said Brooks. "Thanks for giving me some of the greatest moments of my life — to come, as well. I love you guys. Cowboy up."

