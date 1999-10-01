Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band announce return to Denver

The E Street Band and Bruce Springsteen will tour in the U.S. for the first time since 2016.

DENVER — The Boss is hitting the road in 2023 for a new tour and he won't be going alone.

Bruce Springsteen has announced a new 2023 tour with The E Street Band.

The tour — which kicks off Feb. 1 in Florida — will make 31 stops across the United States and Europe, including a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The shows mark Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017 and their first in North America since September 2016.

Tickets for the Denver show go on sale starting Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets.

Ticketmaster said all registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan On-sale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

