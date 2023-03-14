Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band team up for Denver concert

The famed blues guitarist is on the road on his ‘Damn Right’ farewell tour.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Famed blues guitarist Buddy Guy will bring "The Damn Right Farewell Tour" to Colorado this summer.

The world tour from Buddy Guy will stop at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 29.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will also perform at the Denver concert.

Tickets to the all-ages concert are $45 to $125, plus applicable service charges. General ticket sales begin Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

The Damn Right Farewell Tour has only just begun! Check out the new dates just added. Where will we be seeing you!? - Team BG



Get tickets and keep up with the tour at https://t.co/wTQdwr2M8x. pic.twitter.com/6j64wjKyem — Buddy Guy (@TheRealBuddyGuy) February 24, 2023

