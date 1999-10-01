Burna Boy announces Ball Arena concert

Burna Boy is the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the United States or United Kingdom.

DENVER — Nigerian artist Burna Boy has announced a 16-city North American concert tour.

The "I Told Them… Tour" will kick off at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 3, marking Burna Boy’s first ever Los Angeles stadium performance, before making stops in Houston, Chicago, Toronto and Atlanta.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access until Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10 p.m. local time at citientertainment.com. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

In July, Burna Boy became the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the United States, headlining a concert at New York City's Citi Field. He was also the first African to headline a stadium in the United Kingdom and was the first Nigerian artist to sell out Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

Burna Boy tour dates

Fri Nov 03 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Sun Nov 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Nov 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun Nov 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Nov 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Nov 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sun Feb 18 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Wed Feb 21 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

Thu Feb 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Feb 24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Feb 28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Mar 01 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Mar 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Mar 07 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

