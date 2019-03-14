DENVER — Rock bands Bush and Live are joining forces for "The ALT-IMATE Tour," which will stop at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The bands will be joined by Our Lady Peace on the cross-country tour.

Tickets for the Denver concert go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Fillmore box office.

“We are thrilled to be touring this summer with Live,” says Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, in a news release. “The wealth and depth of songs from both bands should provide a great night of music. Looking forward to seeing you all this summer."

The co-headlining summer tour, which will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the albums "Throwing Copper" and "Sixteen Stone," is set to launch June 6 in Connecticut, before visiting 33 cities.

“Bush is a great band and Gavin is a super passionate singer and performer. I’m really looking forward to spending the summer with them,” said Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk, in a news release. “I know the fans are going to get one hell of a show.”

Live Nation

RELATED: The Black Keys to headline Pepsi Center concert

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

RELATED: Who's playing Fiddler's Green in 2019?