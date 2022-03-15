Caamp announces Red Rocks concert

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Folk band Caamp has announced its largest tour to date.

The band's Lavender Days Tour kicks off July 5 in San Diego and includes a stop at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Oct. 3.

Support acts at the Colorado concert include Futurebirds and Cous.

A ticket presale begins Tuesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. and fans can sign up for the artist pre-sale code here.

Caamp's general on-sale will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18 at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $55 to $100.

Caamp hails from Columbus, Ohio and was founded by Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall who grew up together. They launched the band out of Athens, Ohio where Meier was attending Ohio University. The band has amassed over 590 million streams globally.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

We're taking to the road this summer for the Lavender Days Tour with the new album in tow. Catch us at a city near or far - sign up for presale tickets NOW: https://t.co/THLGZaaffg pic.twitter.com/hIwqyheADd — Caamp (@Caamp) March 14, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

