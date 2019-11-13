DENVER — Former Fifth Harmony singer-songwriter Camila Cabello has announced her headlining arena tour will come to the Centennial State next year.

Cabello's Romance Tour will stop at Pepsi Center in Denver on Sunday, Aug. 16.

General ticket sales for the Colorado concert begin Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Mastercard card holders will have early ticket access from Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time until Sunday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. local time.

The Romance Tour launches in Vancouver on Wednesday, July 29 and continues through Saturday, Sept. 26 in Miami.

Shawn Mendes, left, and Camila Cabello accept the award for best collaboration for "Senorita" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Cabello's global hit “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes has garnered over 2 billion streams to date and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

If fans pre-order Cabello's new album they will immediately unlock instant downloads of “Señorita,” “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry For Me,” and “Easy” along with the brand new track, “Living Proof.”

