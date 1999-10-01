Our hearts will go on: Celine Dion reschedules Denver tour date

The last North American leg of Celine Dion's 'Courage World Tour' has been rescheduled into 2022 due to continued COVID-19 concerns.

DENVER — On March 9, 2022, iconic songstress Celine Dion will finally be near rather than far.

This is the date that the Grammy-winning voice behind “My Heart Will Go On” (and a litany of other timeless classics) will appear at Ball Arena after rescheduling her “Courage World Tour” multiple times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her Denver appearance had been slated for Sept. 19.

The reason for this latest delay? One could argue it is because she loves us (and this author is everything she is because of it).

Here’s what Celine said in a news release:

“I know how frustrating it is for my fans, with all the postponements that have taken place these past 18 months. My team and I are still concerned about everyone's safety this summer even though the situation has dramatically improved. We all feel 100% comfortable that things will be very safe next spring, and I want my fans to feel the same way, without any worries. I hope everyone understands.”

In this case, Celine Dion was opposed to “Taking Chances," and since the theme of 2020 was possibly "All By Myself," who could blame her?

Don’t worry: tickets for the 2020 and 2021 tour dates will still be valid for this go-around, and there is no expectation that anyone drive all night to get there (although if you’re a fan of Celine’s discography, you’ll know it is encouraged). The rescheduled tickets will be available at the point of sale.

Will there be moments of gold and flashes of light during this tour? This is uncertain at this writing. If you'd like to follow Celine Dion around the country/world Grateful Dead-style, there will be 18 other shows across the U.S. this coming spring before she heads to Europe.

Find more information at www.celinedion.com.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.



