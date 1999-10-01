Celine Dion cancels Denver concert

Our hearts will not go on this March. The last leg of Celine Dion's 'Courage World Tour' is no more.

DENVER — Iconic songstress Celine Dion will not be near, but far, from Colorado this March.

The music superstar has canceled the remaining North American tour dates on her "Courage World Tour," including a planned stop at Denver's Ball Arena on March 9, 2022.

Tour organizers said the spring concerts have been canceled while Dion continues to recovery from recent health issues.

"Celine had completed the first 52 shows on the tour before the pandemic emerged in March 2020, but recently has been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped," said a statement on Dion's website. "Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition."

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was originally set to play Ball Arena on March 24, 2020. That concert was postponed two years later to March 2022 due to the pandemic.

"I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," said Dion. "There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me."

Tickets purchased with a credit card through authorized ticketing outlets will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase. Ticket holders of the canceled performances will soon receive an email notification with more information. For additional information and tour, updates visit celinedion.com/tour.



Dion held the first concert ever at Ball Arena on Oct. 1, 1999.

I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. /J’espérais vraiment être prête à remonter sur scène maintenant, mais je constate que je dois être plus patiente. - Céline xx... pic.twitter.com/zNnDMBo1JR — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 15, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.