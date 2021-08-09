1st-ever FanDuel FanFest to bring The Chainsmokers to Empower Field

Champ Bailey, Aqib Talib, Jake Plummer, Dante Bichette, Vinny Castilla, Brad Hawpe and Clint Barnes will be at the festival.

DENVER — Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers are returning to Denver to headline a free festival at Empower Field at Mile High.

The first-ever FanDuel FanFest will be held at the downtown Denver stadium on Sunday, Aug. 22 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

FanDuel FanFest will feature meet and greets with former Denver Broncos players Champ Bailey, Aqib Talib and Jake Plummer, photo opportunities with the Lombardi Trophy and a Whiffle Ball home run derby featuring Rockies alumni Dante Bichette, Vinny Castilla, Brad Hawpe and Clint Barnes.

Free betting games, food trucks and a beer garden will be available as well.

To attend the festival, you must be 21 years or older and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of attending.

Event organizers said that in order to claim a FanDuel FanFest ticket, you can sign up for the FanDuel sportsbook in Colorado and place a bet on the Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants Week 1 game.

New FanDuel customers will receive up to $1,000 back in site credit if they don’t win.

Existing FanDuel customers in Colorado can refer a friend to sign up, and both customers will receive a ticket, as well as $50 in Sportsbook credit, when they make their first bet of $10 or more on the Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants game.

For more information, please visit: fanduel.com/fanfest.

