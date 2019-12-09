DENVER — Chance The Rapper's September concert in Colorado has been postponed until January.

The Grammy Award-winner's "The Big Day" tour was scheduled to visit Denver's Pepsi Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24 but has been moved to Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

"I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour," said Chance the Rapper in an Instagram post.

"This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc.," adds Chance the Rapper. "But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work."

"The Big Day" tour will now launch in Chicago in January 2020.

Fans who purchased tickets to Chance's Pepsi Center concert should retain their current tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled 2020 date. Refunds will be available at point of purchase if Colorado fans are unable to attend the new concert.

"I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW," added Chance the Rapper on Instagram.

"I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time."

Tickets for the rescheduled tour dates are available for purchase at chanceraps.com/tour.

Chance The Rapper performs during a community concert at the Obama Foundation Summit Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Chicago.

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

